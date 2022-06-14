Carly Pearce overjoyed by generosity of fans who helped raised $10K at Carly’s Closet

ABC

Carly Pearce‘s wardrobe is raking in the dough.

The inaugural Carly’s Closet event hosted during CMA Fest last week raised more than $10,000 for Music Health Alliance. The event saw the ACM Award winner donating outfits worn at various awards shows and public events for fans to purchase, with all of the proceeds going toward Music Health Alliance’s mission to connect members of the music industry with access to health care.

The hit singer took to Instagram to share her gratitude to fans for showing up and making the Nashville event a success, posting photos that show her posing with a black-and-white polka dot shirt and a floral dress in front of a clothing rack as a bunch of smiling fans gather around her.

“I am overjoyed by your generosity. I loved meeting you and looking in your shopping bags to see what you purchased. I am thrilled that so many of my clothes have a new home…and that we are helping the people who make the music in the process,” she said in the caption, while also hinting, “Shall we do it again next year?!”

The Kentuckian continues on the road this summer as part of Kenny Chesney‘s Here and Now Tour.

