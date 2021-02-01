Carly Pearce performing on 'Ellen' Tuesday

Allister Ann

Carly Pearce is the “Next Girl” heading to the Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The chart-topping singer is performing her latest single, “Next Girl,” on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tuesday. The performance comes seven years after Carly debuted on the show as a backup vocalist for actress and singer Lucy Hale when the latter performed “Lie a Little Better.”

“I couldn’t be more excited to be performing #nextgirl on the @TheEllenShow this Tuesday,” Carly writes on Twitter.

“Next Girl” is climbing the country charts, and is currently in the top 30. It serves as the follow-up single to Carly’s chart-topping duet with Lee Brice on “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” her second #1 hit.

Check local listings for where and when Ellen airs in your market.

By Cillea Houghton

