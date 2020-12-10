Carly Pearce reminds us that breakups can get “Messy” in a snippet of another unreleased track

ABC/Image Group LA

Carly Pearce has been going through a productive creative period since the start of the pandemic, and she’s got the new music to prove it.



The singer gave fans a peek at another unreleased demo this week, posting a 30-second clip of a song called “Messy.” It’s a breakup anthem that acknowledges that healing after heartbreak isn’t linear, and that sometimes things get…well, messy.

“I wrote this one for anyone who needs to hear that it’s 100% okay to go on a rollercoaster of emotions when you’re going through a breakup & are healing,” Carly wrote. “I’ve found this year that you HAVE to give yourself grace & yeah, heartbreak ISN’T sexy.”

The singer’s speaking from personal experience. Over the summer, she filed for divorce from her husband, fellow artist Michael Ray. A couple of months later, she opened up about the split, admitting that 2020 has been the most difficult year of her life.



But there’s been an upside to all that hardship. Carly is at the top of her game in country music, and even notched her first CMA Awards trophy this year for her Lee Brice duet, “I Hope You’re Happy Now.”

In addition to officially putting out new songs like her single “Next Girl” and her ballad, “Show Me Around,” Carly’s been offering glimpses of unreleased tracks. Before “Messy,” she teased another clip of a song called “Heart First,” back in October.

I wrote this one for anyone who needs to hear that it’s 100% okay to go on a rollercoaster of emotions when you’re going through a break up & are healing. I’ve found this year that you HAVE to give yourself grace & yeah, heartbreak ISN’T sexy 😉🤍 This is “Messy”…. pic.twitter.com/iJUmHA5V9D — Carly Pearce (@carlypearce) December 10, 2020



