Carly Pearce returns as host for CMA Country Christmas 2022

The Country Music Association’s holiday tradition, CMA Country Christmas, is back for 2022. Carly Pearce will return as the host of the show.

This year’s performers include Dan + Shay, Maren Morris, Old Dominion, Scotty McCreery, The War and Treaty, Steven Curtis Chapman and Molly Tuttle. Carly will perform in addition to her hosting duties.

“SO excited & honored to be your host again this year for CMA Country Christmas!” Carly wrote on social media when the news broke on Wednesday.

As always, the show will deliver cozy family favorites from a host of country stars. Balsam Hill is once again providing beautiful, realistic, artificial Christmas trees for the special, plus festive holiday decor.

CMA Country Christmas airs Thursday, December 8 on ABC. The show will be available to watch the next day on Hulu and Disney+.

