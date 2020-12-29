Carly Pearce says 2020 was the "biggest learning lesson"

ABC

Carly Pearce is taking the lessons she’s learned in 2020 and applying them to the new year.

In June, Carly and Michael Ray announced that they were divorcing after eight months of marriage, a source telling People at the time that it was a “hard decision” for the Kentucky native.

But on the music front, Carly experienced a series of highs as her duet with Lee Brice on “I Hope You’re Happy Now” soared to the top of the charts and earned the twosome the CMA Award for Musical Event of the Year.

The singer says she’s moving forward with the wisdom she gained during this challenging year.

“I think 2020 for me was the biggest learning lesson of my life. And I think that you have to remember the stillness and remember what you learned, implement what you discovered about yourself, and don’t forget that,” Carly explains of her process.

“I think it’s so easy for us to kind of just be robots and do day in and day out and not check in with ourselves, and not just kinda make sure we’re okay,” she adds.

Carly’s 90s country-inspired single “Next Girl” is currently climbing the charts.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.