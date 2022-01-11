Carly Pearce says 29 Tour is “the first time that I’ve really gotten to be 100 percent myself”

Allister Ann

Carly Pearce launched the 29 Tour, named after her CMA Award-winning album, in 2021 and she’s now looking back on some of the highlights as she prepares to launch the new leg.

In a video posted to Instagram, the singer takes fans behind-the-scenes of the tour with clips of her performing onstage, her name in lights on the venue marquee and posing for photos with fans outside her tour bus. The trek allowed the Kentucky native to bring her own brand of country music — blending modern and traditional country with storytelling — to theaters across the U.S.

“I think that this tour is the first time that I’ve really gotten to be 100 percent myself,” she describes.

The video also features footage of rehearsals backstage, playful moments of Carly and her band on the bus and fans chanting her name. The singer expresses deep gratitude for the people who came to the shows each night.

“Country music fans, you have blown my mind during this season of life for me and made me feel so loved and so accepted and so appreciated, and I hope that you feel that reciprocated every single night. You have made all of my dreams come true,” she says. “You telling me your stories is actually making me feel like I’m going to be okay too, so it’s a very cool thing every night. I love you and I can’t wait to see what happens next.”

Carly continues on the 29 Tour, beginning March 10 in Chattanooga, Tennessee and concluding on April 9 in Toronto, Canada.

