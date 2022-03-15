Carly Pearce to share the story of ﻿’29’ ﻿at a filmed show in Nashville

ABC

Carly Pearce is offering an intimate look into the story of 29: Written in Stone with a special show in Nashville.

On April 6, Carly will take the stage at Marathon Music Works for Inside 29: Written in Stone Live From Music City, an intimate, one-night-only concert where she’ll perform songs off the critically acclaimed album and share the in-depth stories that shaped the songs. The show will be filmed and released later this year.

“I have been lucky enough to connect with y’all in times of heartache and joy, especially with 29,” Carly expresses on Instagram, noting how the songs “lead me to a place of growth and happiness.” The hit singer also hints that there may be a few surprise guests at the show.

Presale tickets are available now and general admission is on sale Friday.

Last week, Carly was named Female Artist of the Year at the ACM Awards where she and duet partner Ashley McBryde performed their top 20 hit featured on 29, “Never Wanted to Be That Girl.”

