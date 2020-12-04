Carly Pearce tributes her late friend busbee in “Show Me Around”: “He holds such a sweet place in my heart”

Big Machine Records

In 2019, the country community mourned the loss of producer and songwriter busbee, who died of a rare form of brain cancer.



Among the artists personally touched by this loss was Carly Pearce: busbee co-wrote and co-produced her breakthrough single, “Every Little Thing,” and he also produced her self-titled sophomore album, which came out in February.



Carly’s been open about the impact busbee had on her as an artist, and the loss she’s felt since his death. Now, she’s unveiling the studio version of a song she wrote in tribute to him: “Show Me Around,” which she first performed on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry back in June.

The song, Carly explains, was inspired by a speech that fellow songwriter Barry Dean gave at busbee’s funeral, which described an idea of what heaven might be like and what busbee might be doing there right now.

“There is no way to ease the pain of losing someone you love, [but] this felt like a really hopeful way to look at our loved ones meeting us again one day and showing us around,” Carly says of the song.



“As my mentor and friend, busbee helped me share the parts of my own life that I could only explain through music,” she adds. “He holds such a sweet place in my heart, and I truly hope ‘Show Me Around’ brings comfort to his wife Jess and their three little girls.”

This Saturday, Carly will return to the Opry stage to perform “Show Me Around.”





By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.