Carly Pearce wraps headlining tour with gratitude

ABC/Larry McCormack

Carly Pearce has wrapped up her headlining Country Music Made Me Do It Tour.

The fall trek kicked off in October and had its final show on November 18 in Detroit, Michigan.

“Wrapped our ‘Country Music Made Me Do It’ tour last night in Detroit & it was such a perfect show to close out another amazing year,” Carly captioned an Instagram photo of her and her band onstage. “Fans, you continue to show up in ways that exceed my wildest dreams.”

“To these guys on stage with me, you are my family & I can’t imagine playing music and traveling the world with any other group of guys. Now for sweat pants and red wine as I plot all the NEW things for 2024,” she added with a wink emoji.

Coming up, Carly will open for Tim McGraw on his upcoming Standing Room Only Tour.

On the music front, she’s previewed her forthcoming new album with “Heels Over Head,” “Country Music Made Me Do It” and the Chris Stapleton-assisted “We Don’t Fight Anymore,” which is now top 30 on the country charts.

For Carly’s 2024 tour dates, visit her website.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.