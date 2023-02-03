Carly Pearce writes it in stone one more time, live from Music City

Big Machine

Before we get to hear new music from Carly Pearce, the ACM New Female Artist of the Year is putting out a live version of her critically acclaimed 29: Written in Stone album.

Carly co-produced the concert record herself, recording it last April at Nashville’s Marathon Music Works.

In addition to the tracks on the original album, 29: Written in Stone (Live from Music City) adds new versions of Carly’s hits “I Hope You’re Happy Now” (complete with an appearance by Lee Brice), “Every Little Thing” and “Hide the Wine.” Christian artist Matthew West also joins her for a new version of his chart-topping hit “Truth Be Told.”

The guests don’t end there, however. Grand Ole Opry members The Isaacs add harmonies to “Easy Going,” while CMA Musician of the Year Jenee Fleenor joins on the collection’s title track.

You can check out two of the cuts now, ahead of the full album’s arrival March 24: “Never Wanted to Be That Girl” with Ashley McBryde, which is nominated for a Grammy this Sunday, and Carly’s current top 10, “What He Didn’t Do.”

Next up, Carly hits the road with Blake Shelton on his Back to the Honky Tonk Tour, which kicks off February 16.

