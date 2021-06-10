Carly Pearce’s dog was glam at the CMT Awards, but Lindsay Ell’s pooch caused a broken foot before the show

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT

The “dog days” of summer are taking on a whole new meaning for Carly Pearce and Lindsay Ell, who’ve each adopted an adorable new puppy within the last year.

Carly’s Shih Tzu, June, stepped out in style on Wednesday night, appearing on the CMT Music Awards red carpet wearing a pink bowtie and leash to match her country-star owner’s outfit.

“I definitely had the hottest date at the [CMT Awards],” Carly joked on social media, sharing a snap of herself with her adorable, and very red carpet-ready, pup.

Lindsay, who became dog-mom to a Pomeranian named Hendrix early in 2021, sported an equally eye-catching accessory as she stepped out onto Wednesday night’s red carpet: A silver boot with a dazzling dress and scooter to match.

The singer explained that she’d broken her foot a few days before the show, as the result of a dog-related injury.

“[Hendrix] got out of the bus, we left the bus door open and she just went plummeting out of it,” Lindsay told ET! Online. “Naturally, like any dog owner, [I ran] after her, but I was in socks.”

Lindsay says she jumped out of the bus and landed a little too hard, adding, “I broke it pretty good.”

Lindsay posted a social media update about her broken foot last weekend, sharing a masked snapshot of herself at the doctor’s office along with the caption, “When your Saturday becomes a little more eventful…”

