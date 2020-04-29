Carly Pearce's 'It Won't Always Be Like This' strikes a chord during 'Billboard' livestream

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LADuring her Billboard Live At-Home series today, Carly Pearce offered fans a performance of "It Won't Always Be Like This," a song that's taken on new meaning for her in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The emotional ballad is featured on her self-tilted sophomore album, released in February. It's co-written by the singer and inspired by the loved ones she's lost, and the moments she wishes she could get back.

Carly delivered a poignant acoustic performance of the tune that features nostalgic lyrics like, "Looking at you looking back at me/All I wanna do is make another memory/And love you like it's the end'/Cause it won't always be like this."

"I wrote this song just kind of about things that happened to me and that everything is for a reason," she describes during the live session. "A lot of people have reached out to me and say that they can relate to this song because of COVID, so hopefully, this song will speak to you."

Carly's set benefited Direct Relief, a worldwide organization that provides assistance to countries around the world impacted by natural disasters. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Direct Relief is sending essential goods such as personal protection equipment and medication to medical facilities across the country.

