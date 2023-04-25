Carly Pearce’s singing “The Star Spangled Banner” at 2023 Kentucky Derby

ABC

Kentucky native Carly Pearce will return to her home state on Saturday, May 6, to sing the national anthem at the 149th Kentucky Derby.

“The Star-Spangled Banner” will be performed live by Carly just after 5 p.m. ET. and will broadcast live as part of NBC’s Kentucky Derby coverage.

“Carly Pearce has been taking the country music world by storm with an impressive year of musical performances,” says Mike Anderson, president of the historic Churchill Downs Racetrack. “We are excited for her to take center stage in Louisville to sing our national anthem and kick off this storied celebration.”

Carly joins a star-studded list of country artists who have performed the national anthem at the Kentucky Derby, including Brittney Spencer (2022), Jennifer Nettles (2019), Lady A (2016), Jo Dee Messina (2014) and Martina McBride (2013).

Carly recently celebrated her fourth career number-one hit, “What He Didn’t Do,” and is set to release new music soon.

