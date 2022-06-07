‘Carly’s Closet’: ﻿Carly Pearce is selling some of her fabulous outfits for charity

ABC

Carly Pearce is opening her closet doors for a good cause.

In the spirit of giving, the hitmaker is hosting Carly’s Closet: A Pop-Up Shop Supporting Healthcare for the Music Industry this week in Nashville during CMA Fest. She’s selected more than 100 clothing items, shoes and accessories from her personal collection that fans can purchase, with all of the proceeds going to Music Health Alliance, a nonprofit that provides health care advocacy to the music industry.

Among the glamorous items in Carly’s wardrobe that fans will have access to are pieces that she wore in the video for her single “Next Girl” and to the 2021 ACM Awards, along with many outfits from her multitude of red carpet and media appearances.

“Okay, yall. I just cleaned out my closet and it’s time to find a new home for so many of my clothes. With many of you coming to Nashville this week for #CMAfest, it felt like the perfect time to host a pop-up shop to sell them and raise some money for a great cause,” Carly shares on Instagram.

The shopping extravaganza takes place on Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. CT at Noelle in downtown Nashville.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.