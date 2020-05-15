Carnival Cruises to lay off hundred of workers

Carnival Corp. One of the world’s largest cruise companies says that it will be forced to layoff hundreds of workers due to the coronavirus.

The line’s CEO Arnold Donald made the announcement Friday saying that cutbacks in the form of layoffs, furloughs, and pay cuts will be made across the company.

Some cruises are scheduled to resume in July, however, as the pause on the industry continues into it’s third month, Donald says these actions are necessary to maintain the corporation going forward.

The corporation did not say how many positions it plans to retire, however, they did report that the majority of the jobs that would be affected in the US will be in Florida, Washington, and in California.