Carnival to resume cruises from Miami in August

Carnival Cruises has announced that it plans to resume voyages from Miami and Port Canaveral starting in August.

The cruise line made the announcement on Monday, stating that 8 of it’s cruise ships from Miami, Port Canaveral, and Galveston, Texas will resume operations on August 1st.

The 8 cruise ships that will be operational are Carnival Horizon, Carnival Magic and Carnival Sensation in Miami, Carnival Breeze and Carnival Elation in Port Canaveral, and Carnival Dream, Carnival Freedom and Carnival Vista in Galveston.

All other North American and Australian cruises will be canceled through Aug. 31 including those that were scheduled to take place between July 27th and July 31st.

Guest impacted by any of these changes will be contacted by their travel advisor and will be given the option of a full refund, combined future cruise credits, or onboard credits.