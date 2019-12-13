Carrie and Trisha honor Linda Ronstadt at the Kennedy Center, while TR pays tribute to 'Sesame Street'

Gail Schulman/CBS

Sunday's 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors is a night filled with some of the biggest names in country music, as Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett, Trisha Yearwood and more pay tribute to the likes of Linda Ronstadt, actress Sally Field, and Sesame Street.

Both Emmylou Harris and Don Henley honor their friend Linda Ronstadt with spoken tributes, while Carrie and Trisha perform some of the CMA and ACM winner’s biggest hits. Carrie does “Blue Bayou” and “When Will I Be Loved,” while Trisha tackles “You’re No Good” and recreates the pop hit “Don’t Know Much” with Linda's original duet partner, Aaron Neville.

TR rubs elbows with Elmo, Big Bird, Abby Cadabby, Grover, Bert, Ernie, and Cookie Monster in homage to the beloved children’s series, offering the signature tune “Sing a Song” in the familiar Sesame Street setting, as well as the anthem for the show's 50th anniversary, "This Is My Street."

The yearly special was recorded a week earlier on December 8 at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. You can tune in to watch the two-hour gala starting at 8 p.m. ET Sunday on CBS.