Carrie Underwood adds six new dates to her Vegas residency as she kicks things off with a sold-out show

Carrie Underwood launched her Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency earlier this week with a sold-out show at the newly-opened Resorts World Theatre.

She’s the first artist to play the brand-new stage, and her show featured an array of dazzling stage decors and aesthetics, including aerialists, a virtual orchestra and an elaborate, show-closing wall feature. The set list spanned Carrie’s career to date, offering selections of some of the greatest hits from each era of her time as a performer.

Carrie also announced that she’s expanding her residency once again, adding six new dates in May 2022. The new show dates are May 11, 13, 14, 18, 20 and 21, and tickets for those shows go on sale Monday, December 6 at 10 a.m. PST.

“It’s such a special honor to be the first artist to perform on this incredible stage in a brand-new, beautiful, state-of-the-art theatre at such an exciting new destination as Resorts World Las Vegas,” the singer says. “I’m so proud of this show and so happy to finally get to share it with the amazing audiences here in Las Vegas.”

You can purchase tickets to Carrie’s residency now, including special VIP packages.

