Carrie Underwood adds three shows to her Vegas residency

Carrie Underwood is extending her in-demand REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World Theatre with three additional shows.

The newly added dates are December 13, December 15 and December 16.

“We had a blast on the road with THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR, but it’s always nice to come back ‘home’ to Resorts World Las Vegas to continue REFLECTION,” shares Carrie, who recently wrapped her headlining 43-city trek.

“This show is truly a celebration of all my music, and I love having the chance to welcome fans from all over the world who come to see us in Vegas,” she adds.

Tickets for Carrie’s three additional shows go on sale Friday, April 28, at 10 a.m. PST. American Express card members can access a presale happening from Tuesday, April 25, at 10 a.m. PST to Thursday, April 27, at 10 p.m. PST.

For a full list of Carrie’s Las Vegas Residency dates, and to grab tickets and VIP packages, visit axs.com/carrieinvegas.

