Carrie Underwood admits that she still gets “really nervous” before live performances

Even though she’s been performing on some of the world’s biggest stages for more than 15 years, Carrie Underwood still gets nervous at awards shows.

During the 2022 Grammy Awards, Carrie made the debut live performance of her new single, “Ghost Story,” and while she kept her composure onstage, the superstar singer admits she had butterflies.

“I was nervous,” she laughs of how it felt to perform during the major awards show. “It’s nerve wracking anyway, any time I’m on TV. I feel like when I’m in my live show, if I mess up, I have two hours to make up for it. But whenever you’re doing live television, you get one shot to just give it your all and do your best. So I get really nervous.”

The hit singer adds that having some of her musical heroes in the audience was also part of her live show jitters, but that the Grammy performance is setting the stage for the exciting next phase of her career.

“Then you add all of the other artists and musicians that I look up to, they’re sitting there in the audience watching me just adds on to the nerves,” she describes. “But it was exciting and I’m glad that we have new music and just excited for everything else to follow.”

Carrie took home the Grammy for Best Roots Gospel album for My Savior. Later this month, she’ll headline Stagecoach Festival on April 30 before returning to Las Vegas for her residency, Reflection, that resumes on May 11.

