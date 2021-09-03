Carrie Underwood and Dan + Shay drop soaring “Over Us” collaboration Country

Patrick Tracy

Carrie Underwood and Dan + Shay just dropped their stunning collaboration, “Over Us.” The song, which was produced by Dan Smyers, is from the upcoming Dear Evan Hansen movie.

Dan + Shay spoke out about their duet on social media, saying they are “super fans” of Carrie.

“It’s always been a dream to collaborate with her,” they wrote, adding that the duet is “quite possibly the coolest thing that’s ever happened to us.”

Other artists appearing on the Dear Evan Hansen soundtrack include Sam Smith with Summer Walker, SZA, FINNEAS, Tori Kelly and more. The Dear Evan Hansen soundtrack will be released on September 24, which is the same day the film will be released nationwide.

“Only Us” is available to download or stream now.

