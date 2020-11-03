Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher cast their votes

Disney Channel/Image Group LA

Carrie Underwood took to her Instagram stories to share that she’s one of the millions of Americans to cast her vote in the 2020 election.

The country superstar shared a photo of herself in the car, pointing to a Tennessee-shaped sticker with the phrase “I Voted” plastered to her lemon yellow sweatshirt on one side, with a neon-colored arrow also directed at the sticker on the other.

Carrie’s husband, Mike Fisher, also submitted his ballot. Posting a photo on his Instagram stories from the couple’s home, the former NHL player reveals that they ran out of “I Voted” stickers at the polling location, so he instead had to make one of his own, writing “I Voted” in red ink on a Post-It note that he stuck to his shirt.

“They were out of stickers, I guess that’s a good sign!” he writes.

By Cillea Houghton

