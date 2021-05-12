Carrie Underwood announces first-ever Las Vegas residency for December 2021

Jeremy Cowart

For the first time ever, Carrie Underwood is planning a residency.

The star officially announced her REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency on Wednesday: a six-date engagement that will kick off December 1. The shows will take place at the newly-opened venue The Theatre at Resorts World Vegas, where Carrie will be among the extravagant luxury destination’s inaugural headlining acts.

The 5,000 capacity theater will open its doors in November, with another new residency from pop superstar Celine Dion. Carrie will follow Celine’s show, with dates set for December 1, 3, 4, 8, 10 and 11.

“I love being on the road and coming to the fans where they live,” Carrie shares. “But it will also be fun to get to do multiple shows in one place where people will be able to come to get that concert experience and have some fun in Las Vegas at the same time.”

She adds that her residency’s title, Reflection, is a nod to her career as a whole, suggesting fans will be able to watch a set that samples all the different eras of her career.

“The show title refers to the fact that this show will reflect the amazing journey I’ve been on for the past 16 years, as well as a glimpse into what lies ahead,” Carrie hints.

Carrie is one of several headliners booked for residencies at the new venue: Fellow country star Luke Bryan will kick off his own residency in 2022. Tickets go on sale beginning Monday, May 24 at 10 a.m. PST.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.