Carrie Underwood appreciates the “fun” aesthetic of her ﻿’Denim & Rhinestones’ ﻿album

Capitol Records Nashville

Denim & Rhinestones isn’t merely the title of Carrie Underwood‘s new album, it also captures the spirit of the music she channels into the visual element.

When naming the project, Carrie says she took every element into consideration and didn’t want to simply name it after a song out of convenience. Instead, she thought about the fun, light-hearted spirit of the album that also carries over into the glamorous aesthetic.

“When you think denim and rhinestones, you get a picture in your head of something, so that was part of it. It’s nice when you have a theme and you can live there,” she says. “For Cry Pretty, I felt like I was in pink a lot and there’s a lot of glitter and stuff like that. So I like how each album has its own look and feel and vibe and aesthetic.”

On the cover of the new project, Carrie dons a denim dress with a matching denim jacket and sparkling fringe. The singer notes she’s now seeing similar bedazzled looks everywhere, giving her more inspiration for her style as she prepares to go on tour.

“I feel like this a fun one. Right now, there’s denim and rhinestones everywhere, so I’d like to thank all the people in the fashion industry that totally made their clothes based off my album,” she jokes. “It helps me when there’s a wide selection of clothes to choose from.”

Carrie will hit the road on the Denim & Rhinestones Tour this fall, launching on October 15 in Greenville, South Carolina, and continuing through March 2023. Jimmie Allen joins her as the opening act.

