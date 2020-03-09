Carrie Underwood beats husband Mike Fisher in Fit52 app challenge

ABC/Image Group LA

Mike Fisher may be a former NHL player, but it looks like his country music singing wife Carrie Underwood is the real fitness champion of the family.

Carrie posted a photo on Instagram revealing that she and her husband took on a challenge from her new Fit52 app, and she emerged victorious. The app features a series of exercises and reps displayed on virtual game cards, and Carrie took Mike down in rounds of hindu pushups and broad jump back pedals.

"Kicked the hubby’s booty this morning with the @fit52 app!!!" Carrie writes, adding such hashtags as #Sweaty and #HesStillHotThough that accompany a photo of Mike laying on his back on the floor in a sweat-stained tee-shirt, looking exhausted as he flashes a thumbs up to the camera.

Fit52 is the name of Carrie's fitness routines that is part of her new book, Find Your Path, that also gives fans a peek into her healthy lifestyle. The book was released March 3.

