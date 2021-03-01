Carrie Underwood celebrates son Isaiah's birthday with Power Rangers cake

ABC

Carrie Underwood celebrated her son Isaiah turning “six whole years old” over the weekend with an epic cake.

The powerhouse singer took to Instagram to share a photo of the awe-inspiring Power Rangers cake her friend and professional baker Ivey Childers made for the six-year-old. The three-layer cake features a red Power Rangers figurine posed on the top tier, adorned by a pair of swords, ninja power stars and shields made of frosting.

Isaiah even got a “happy birthday” shout-out from the official Power Rangers account.

“Isaiah, you are kind, funny, smart, the best big brother, a lover of cuddles and crafts and you have the biggest heart and the best imagination!” Carrie writes, alongside another photo of her hugging her son.

“You love to make people feel good and you especially love to make them laugh!” she adds. “God has given you so many gifts and every day, I thank Him that I get to be your mom! I love you, Monkey! Happy birthday!”

Fans flooded the comments section of the post with celebratory messages, including one from a woman who shared a personal story of how her son passed away at the age of 18 and was a “Power Ranger fanatic.”

“Your cake for Isaiah brings back a flood of memories! Thanks for posting Carrie…I never want to forget,” the fan reflects.

Isaiah is Carrie and husband Mike Fisher‘s oldest child; his brother Jacob is two years old.

