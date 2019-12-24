Carrie Underwood champions size inclusivity in her fitness clothing line, Calia

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LACarrie Underwood hopes that her line of activewear, Calia, can be a helpful part of her fans’ wellness goals...no matter what their size.

“We’re not all size zeros,” the singer tells People. “We’re different shapes, sizes, ages. It’s important to encourage people and be a part of people’s journeys, no matter where they are in those journeys.”

The most rewarding part of developing Calia, Carrie goes on to explain, has been seeing reactions from fans whose lives have been positively impacted by the brand. For her, the most inspiring success stories aren’t focused on the person’s size, but rather on their confidence, and how they feel in their body.

“I’ve had several occasion where women would come through meet and greet lines and say, ‘You inspired me.’” Carrie reflects. “They’d be wearing Calia head to toe, and they’d be like, ‘You inspired me and I got into the gym. I started walking. I started changing my diet, and I feel so much better. I lost this much weight.’”

Everyone struggles with some aspect of their fitness journey, and Carrie has been open about the more difficult parts of her own. The singer has previously opened up about how it was more difficult for her to “bounce back” after the birth of her second child, Jacob. She admits that at first, she was frustrated that the process was taking longer than it had the first time.

“But I’m four years older. That also helped me shift my mindset -- I’m still working hard, wanting to be the best me possible, but cutting myself some slack and just thinking, ‘Be kind to yourself,’” she adds.

