Carrie Underwood continues to bring televised holiday cheer as ‘My Gift’ hits 300 million total streams

ABC

Carrie Underwood’s 2020 Christmas album, My Gift, is on a roll as it heads into its second holiday season. The record, along with its deluxe Special Edition iteration, has notched RIAA Gold certification, with over 300 million global streams to date.

Meanwhile, Carrie’s 2020 holiday special is airing once again this year, streaming on HBO Max, and she’s spreading plenty of seasonal cheer across a number of new televised performances, too.

Carrie’s joining John Legend for the season finale of NBC’s The Voice, where they’ll perform their original holiday song, “Hallelujah,” which appears on My Gift’s track list. Next up, the singer is on the bill for the “Opry Live: USO Holiday Special,” followed by a December 23 headlining appearance at Australia’s “Woolworths Carols in the Domain” and a Christmas Eve performance on NBC’s TODAY.

That’s in addition to the several Christmas-themed performances Carrie’s already given so far in 2021. She performed another song off My Gift during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and she was also part of the CMA Country Christmas lineup this year.

Plus, Carrie contributed a brand-new track to fans’ stockings this year with the release of her song, “Stretchy Pants,” a light-hearted ode to holiday over-eating.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.