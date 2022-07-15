Carrie Underwood covers Ozzy Osbourne’s “Mama, I’m Coming Home”: “One of my all-time favorite songs”

ABC

By now, it’s well documented that Carrie Underwood is a big rock ‘n’ roll fan: She recently appeared as a guest performer for two nights on Guns N’ Roses U.K. tour after previously bringing Axl Rose on stage at Stagecoach.

Turns out, Carrie’s fandom doesn’t stop there. She’s also a huge fan of Black Sabbath and its frontman, Ozzy Osbourne, to who she pays tribute with her cover of “Mama, I’m Coming Home.”

The cover is part of a new EP that Carrie released exclusively with Apple Music and features versions of her current single, “Ghost Story,” fan-favorite “Blown Away” and the Ozzy cover, which Carrie says is especially close to her heart.

“I have always been an Ozzy Osbourne fan and ‘Mama, I’m Coming Home’ is one of my all-time favorite songs,” she explains. “I’ve always thought it felt a lot like a country song, and I’ve wanted to cover it for a long time. This was a really fun opportunity for me to finally be able to make that happen. I hope we’ve done Ozzy proud and I hope he likes it.”

Singer-songwriter Tenille Townes also released an exclusive EP as part of the Apple Music Sessions program. Her project includes recordings of her songs “Somebody’s Daughter” and “Same Road Home” plus a cover of Etta James’ “At Last.”