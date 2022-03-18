Carrie Underwood delivers a “different kind of revenge song” with the spooky new “Ghost Story”

Capitol Records Nashville

Carrie Underwood made good on several new music teases Friday morning, releasing her new single, “Ghost Story.”

Carrie’s known for songs about taking revenge after a breakup, with the most famous example being her crossover chart-topper from 2005, “Before He Cheats.” Her newest release, though, is a more understated tale of getting back at an ex. It’s “a different take on a revenge song,” the singer explains.

“Instead of smashing headlights, this scorned lover is letting her ex know that she will continue to haunt him, no matter how hard he tries to forget her,” she goes on to say.

Though this spooky new single is different than anything fans have heard from Carrie before, she’s long had a penchant for ghost stories in her downtime. The singer has often said that she’s a big fan of horror movies, and loves to watch films like Friday the 13th when she’s not on the road.

“Ghost Story” follows Carrie’s number-one duet with Jason Aldean, “If I Didn’t Love You.” She’s also in the middle of her Reflection Las Vegas residency, which resumes later this month.

