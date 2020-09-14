Carrie Underwood delivers glitz and glamor in 'Sunday Night Football' open

Joseph Llanes

This weekend, Carrie Underwood returned to NBC’s Sunday Night Football for her eighth season of providing the theme song.

SNF will look considerably different this year, with the NFL’s annual show open revamped to comply with COVID-19 social distancing restrictions. No fans attended live; instead, the Sunday night opening show this weekend highlighted virtual content from viewers at home.



Of course, there’s no substitute for the excitement of live football with fans in the stands. However, Carrie did her best to provide some extra drama and glamor to the occasion with a high-octane performance of the Sunday Night Football theme, “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night.”



Interspersed with clips of NFL football teams at the top of their game, Carrie delivers the swagger-filled theme song from a dazzling stage decked out in lights.



The SNF opening show took place on Sunday, September 13. After the show, the Los Angeles Rams beat the Dallas Cowboys 20-17.