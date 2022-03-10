Carrie Underwood “did a thing,” according to a cryptic social media snapshot

ABC

Backstage at the ACM Awards earlier this week, Carrie Underwood teased that she might have something new to share relatively soon, though she didn’t give any indication that new music is imminent.

But maybe fans can look forward to new material from Carrie sooner than they thought — at least, if her cryptic new social media post is any indication.

The singer shared a studio shot on Wednesday of her wearing a black hoodie and performing with headphones on and a mic in front of her.

“So, I did a thing…” Carrie wrote in the caption.

As she often does when she’s teasing new music, Carrie kept things pretty enigmatic, not dropping any hints just yet of what the “thing” she did might be.

Carrie — who is also celebrating her 39th birthday on Thursday — offered a few more hints about new projects in the works backstage at the ACMs on Monday night, saying, “Obviously, we can’t spill too many beans right now, but my fans know what I mean when I say, ‘Soon.’”

Her last studio album, Cry Pretty, came out in 2018. Since then, Carrie released a Christmas album, My Gift, and a gospel album, My Savior. She also duetted with Jason Aldean on his chart-topping “If I Didn’t Love You,” which won Single of the Year at the ACMs.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.