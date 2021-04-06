Carrie Underwood extends record atop 'Billboard' Top Country Albums chart with 'My Savior'

Capitol Records Nashville

With the success of her new album, My Savior, Carrie Underwood is extending a chart record.

As her first gospel album bows at #1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart, it continues the singer’s record of being the only artist to have their first nine albums debut at the top of the chart since the beginning of their career.

Carrie started the streak after winning season four of American Idol in 2005 with her debut album, Some Hearts, followed by studio albums Carnival Ride (2007), Play On (2009), Blown Away (2012), Storyteller (2015) and Cry Pretty (2018), in addition to her Greatest Hits: Decade #1, released in 2014, and 2020’s debut Christmas album, My Gift.

My Savior also appears in the top five on the Billboard 200 and is at #1 on the Billboard Top Christian Albums chart and Top Current Album Sales chart.

“I feel like there’s not one single time in recording it or doing anything with these songs that after I’m done I haven’t felt like crying happy tears,” Carrie shared about the album during an appearance on CBS Sunday Morning. “It’s a beautiful thing when you know you are loved unconditionally, just as you are.”

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.