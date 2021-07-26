Carrie Underwood gave Mickey Guyton’s son the perfect gift

Disney Channel/Image Group LA

Mickey Guyton‘s son got the best gift from Carrie Underwood.

Mickey recently shared on Twitter that she was elated to open the mail and find a toy piano from Carrie for her five-month-old son. It’s no surprise that Grayson is also a lover of music, as demonstrated by a video that shows him gleefully tapping the piano keys.

“Grayson, you a piano player bubba? Yeah!” his dad and Mickey’s husband, Grant Savoy, cheers on in the background

“I was having a rough day when this showed up in my mailbox. Then I opened it up to see that @carrieunderwood got my baby a piano!” Mickey praised in the caption. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart. To watch him light up as he plays is the heart explosion I didn’t know I needed.”

“Oh, I’m so glad he likes it! Figured it was a good bet that he’s musical!!! What a cutie!” Carrie replied.

Jimmie Allen also sent Grayson a copy of his new children’s book, My Voice Is a Trumpet. “Thank you @JimmieAllen Gray loves it,” the proud mom wrote alongside a photo of the infant touching the book’s cover. “Love y’all,” Jimmie responded.

Mickey and Grant welcomed Grayson in February.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.