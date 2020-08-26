Carrie Underwood gears up for NFL’s Sunday Night Football open, revamped for the COVID-19 era

Joseph Llanes

This fall, Carrie Underwood will star in the 2020 show open for NBC’s Sunday Night Football for the eighth consecutive year. But this time around, the show will also feature a special behind-the-scenes look into the studio as she records a new version of “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night.”

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL has reimagined its annual show open in order to comply with social distancing regulations: It was produced without extras in the studio or stadium.



Instead of having fans attend in person, the show will highlight virtual content from viewers showing off their team spirit. Additionally, some of the NFL’s biggest stars will pop in remotely to make cameos throughout the event.

The show will premiere on Sunday, September 13 on NBC. It precedes the opening game of the NFL season, which pits the Dallas Cowboys against the Los Angeles Rams.

By Carena Liptak

