Carrie Underwood heading out on Denim & Rhinestones Tour with Jimmie Allen

Carrie Underwood has booked a massive arena tour.

The superstar is taking her new album, Denim & Rhinestones, on the road with a nearly 45-city tour that takes her to arenas all around the country beginning later this year and extending into 2023. The tour kicks off on October 15 in Greenville, S.C. and continues through March.

Along the way, Carrie will headline Madison Square Garden in New York City, Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena and the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans before wrapping the tour in Seattle on March 17.

Jimmie Allen is set to open for the “Before He Cheats” hitmaker on all dates.

In the spirit of giving back, the powerhouse singer is donating $1 from each ticket sold to the Tunnels to Towers Foundation, a nonprofit that was established after September 11 to provide support to veterans and their families, including a program that builds custom smart homes for critically injured veterans.

“I’m thrilled to be hitting the road again with the Denim & Rhinestones Tour,” says Carrie, who’s in the midst of her Las Vegas residency, Reflection. “I’m excited to bring the new music of Denim & Rhinestones to life on tour, as well as put new spins on familiar favorites. We’ve been working hard already preparing an amazing show, and I can’t wait to see everyone on the road!”

Tour tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Denim & Rhinestones drops on June 10.

