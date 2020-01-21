Carrie Underwood honors son Jacob's first birthday: "You are truly our miracle baby"

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LACarrie Underwood is celebrating the first birthday of her son, Jacob.

The superstar singer penned a thoughtful note to her child on Instagram, calling him "smiley," "crazy" and "smart." She also shared photos of his beautiful cake, adorned with a baby figurine on top wrapped in a green blanket.

"Happy birthday, Jacob! How are you already 1 year old?" Carrie writes alongside a gallery of photos of the 1-year-old shoveling the cake into his mouth. "I can’t wait to see your personality continue to shine! I have a good feeling you’re going to keep us all on our toes for years to come! I thank God for you each and every day. You are truly our miracle baby!!! Mommy loves you!"

Jacob is the younger sibling to Carrie and husband Mike Fisher's eldest son, 4-year-old Isaiah.

