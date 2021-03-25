Carrie Underwood is headed to the 2021 Latin AMAs to perform with David Bisbal

ABC

Carrie Underwood will make an appearance at the 2021 Latin American Music Awards, joining David Bisbal for the first-ever television performance of their duet, “Tears of Gold.”

The epic, up-tempo tune is Carrie’s first foyer into the world of international pop. It’s also her first bilingual song. “Tears of Gold” came out in December of 2020, and its corresponding music video was shot in Los Angeles.

“…I love Carrie and truly admire her courage,” David said of the experience of working with the country superstar. “She has shown a profound admiration for the Spanish language with her wonderful vocals on the track and I am honored to collaborate with Carrie on her first bilingual Spanish song.”

Carrie’s upcoming appearance at the Latin AMAs marks one of a number of firsts for the singer. Her 2020 project My Gift was her first-ever Christmas album, and on Friday, she’ll follow it up with her first-ever gospel project, My Savior.



Also performing during the 2021 Latin AMAs are Ricky Martin, Anitta, Juanes, Pitbull and many more. The show will broadcast from Sunrise, Florida on Thursday, April 15 at 7PM ET on Spanish-language network Telemundo.

By Carena Liptak

