Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean + Kane Brown join the AMAs performance lineup

Three of country music’s biggest names are among the performers at the 2021 American Music Awards. Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean are slated to perform their duet, “If I Didn’t Love You,” which recently went number one at country radio.

Meanwhile, Kane Brown will take the stage for a rendition of “One Mississippi,” which he’s delivering from the campus of Tennessee State University, which is an HBCU, or historically black college and university.

Both performances are part of the “My Hometown” featured segment on this year’s AMAs, which focuses on the influence artists take from their hometowns. For Kane, that means charting his Tennessee and Georgia roots and his journey toward becoming one of the most successful artists in country music.

Jason and Carrie’s performance will also spotlight their Southern roots. Carrie is an Oklahoma native, while Jason hails from Georgia.

The 2021 AMAs airs on November 21 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. The fan-voted ceremony will take place at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater, and will be hosted by rapper Cardi B.

