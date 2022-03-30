Carrie Underwood joins the lineup of 2022 Grammy performers

ABC

Carrie Underwood is among the next batch of performers to be announced for the 2022 Grammy Awards. She joins an all-genre cast of artists taking the stage: Other newly-announced acts include John Legend, Silk Sonic and J Balvin with Maria Becerra.

Carrie’s not the only country act taking the stage during the big night. Chris Stapleton was previously announced as a performer, along with Americana stalwart Brandi Carlile.

This year, the Grammys will also feature a series of special segments spotlighting Las Vegas, the city that’s hosting the awards show for the very first time, as well as genres that don’t typically get a showcase during the show. Bluegrass upstart Billy Strings is among those performers.

Carrie is a nominee at this year’s show. She’s up for best roots gospel album, courtesy of her project My Savior, and her duet with Jason Aldean, “If I Didn’t Love You,” is nominated for best country duo/group performance.

The 2022 Grammy Awards are set for April 3 on CBS.

