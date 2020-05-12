Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown + more join 'CMT Celebrates Our Heroes'

ABC/Mark Levine

ABC/Mark LevineSeveral more country stars have signed on to CMT Celebrates Our Heroes: An Artists of the Year Special.

Carrie Underwood, Sam Hunt, Luke Combs, Kane Brown, Brandi Carlile, Tim McGraw and Darius Rucker are the latest artists announced as participants in the upcoming CMT event that will honor the heroes working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The artists will offer virtual performances recorded from their homes, with tributes recognizing essential workers in multiple categories including healthcare, education, military, the food industry and more.

The special will also shine a spotlight on "stories of unsung heroes" who are making a positive impact on the world around them during the pandemic, according to a statement from CMT.

"You Say" singer Lauren Daigle and actress Kristen Bell will also appear, joining previously announced performers Miranda Lambert, Florida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum, Thomas Rhett and others.

CMT Celebrates Our Heroes airs on June 3 at 8 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.