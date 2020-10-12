Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban & more nominated for CMT Video of the Year

CMT

CMT announced today the six artists that are up for the show’s biggest award, Video of the Year, with Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and Luke Combs among those vying for the prize.

Carrie is nominated for her current single, “Drinking Alone,” while Keith nabbed a nod for “Polaroid” and Kelsea Ballerini for “homecoming queen?”

Luke’s smash hit “Beer Never Broke My Heart,” Miranda Lambert‘s reflective “Bluebird” and Tanya Tucker‘s Grammy-winning “Bring My Flowers Now” also scored nominations for Video of the Year.

The nominees were selected after fans spent weeks voting to narrowing down the competition to the half dozen artists.

Carrie is the reigning winner in the category, taking home Video of the Year at the 2019 ceremony for her hit, “Cry Pretty.” She’s also the most-winning artist in the show’s history, with 20 awards to her name.

You can cast your vote now via vote.CMT.com.

Kane Brown and Modern Family‘s Sarah Hyland, along with two other to-be-announced acts, will share hosting duties when the 2020 CMT Music Awards air on October 21 at 8 p.m. ET.

By Cillea Houghton

