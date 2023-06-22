Carrie Underwood kicks off first night of 2023 Vegas residency: “We’re back, baby!”

ABC

Carrie Underwood‘s 2023 REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World Theatre has officially begun.

“We’re back, baby!” Carrie captioned an Instagram Carousel post of photos from her debut night. “Our first show back @resortsworldlv was SO much FUN!!! Vegas crowds are always amazing! Thanks for having some fun with us on a Wednesday night!”

During her sold-out first show on Wednesday, June 21, Carrie performed 21 of her biggest songs and hits, including “Before He Cheats,” “Blown Away,” “Cry Pretty” and show closer “Something in the Water.” Fans were also treated to a newly added performance of “Denim & Rhinestones,” the title track of Carrie’s latest album.

To grab tickets to Carrie’s ongoing REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency, visit rwlasvegas.com.

