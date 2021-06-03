Carrie Underwood, Kip Moore + other stars join Cameo to support ACM Lifting Lives

Disney Channel/Image Group LA

Carrie Underwood, Kip Moore, Mickey Guyton and Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard are just a few of the stars who are joining Cameo for a good cause.

On Cameo, fans can hire their favorite celebrities to send personalized video messages, calls and direct messages Whether it’s a surprise shout-out to someone else or a personalized message to the fan themselves, the platform lets fans personally connect with stars at a variety of price points.

Now, as part of the “Cameo Goes Country” charity campaign, acts like Lauren Alaina, Maddie & Tae and Trace Adkins have all signed on to join the fun.

Their profits benefit the ACM Lifting Lives COVID-19 Response Fund, which has distributed over $3.5 million to affected people in the music industry since its creation in April 2020, shortly after the onset of pandemic shutdowns.

Pricing varies based on the artist. For example, Runaway June’s Naomi Cooke is providing personal messages for $50 a pop. Meanwhile, Carrie Underwood is one of the platform’s bigger-ticket artists: A personal message from the superstar comes with a $1,000 price tag. No matter what the cost is, the artists are donating the proceeds to ACM Lifting Lives.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.