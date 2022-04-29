Carrie Underwood leaves an ex-lover haunted in her high-drama “Ghost Story” video

ABC

The music video for Carrie Underwood’s chart-climbing new single, “Ghost Story,” arrives Friday, featuring gravity-defying stunts, carnival-esque glamor and a man who’s haunted by the one he let slip away.

When she dropped the song last month, Carrie described “Ghost Story” as “a different take on a revenge song.” Its lyrics tell an understated tale of getting back at an ex, promising that her memory will haunt him long after the relationship is over.

The video adds a visual component to the story, starring a guy who sees Carrie’s face and hears her voice everywhere he goes — even though she’s not actually there.

Meanwhile, Carrie borrows some of the concepts from her Las Vegas residency to create a Moulin Rouge-inspired, cinematic world. The clip was filmed at the famed Los Angeles Theatre and showcases the building’s crystal chandeliers, marble and crystal fountain and silk damask wall coverings.

The singer says that director Randee St. Nicholas captured her vision for the song perfectly, adding, “I had a vision for how I wanted to bring this song to life in performance and Randee always takes things to a whole other artistic level beyond my own imagination.”

Carrie also swings from a trapeze in the video, a stunt that she’s been adding into her recent live performances of “Ghost Story,” too.

The song comes off of Carrie’s upcoming album, Denim & Rhinestones, which will be out June 10.

