Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Kane Brown & more added as ACM Awards performers

Academy of Country Music

Another round of ACM Awards performers have been announced, adding more superstars to the lineup.

Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, Jason Aldean, Eric Church and Jordan Davis have been tapped to perform at the show, along with Brothers Osborne, Chris Young, Mitchell Tenpenny, Brittney Spencer, Kelsea Ballerini and host Dolly Parton in a series of collaborative performances.

Dolly and Kelsea are set to team up on “Big Dreams and Faded Jeans,” an original song featured on Dolly’s album Run, Rose, Run, that will be released in tandem with a book of the same name. Dolly’s co-hosts, Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett, will open the show with a two-song set, while Luke will take the stage with Jordan to perform their recent #1 hit, “Buy Dirt.”

Brittney will make her ACM Awards debut with a special performance with Brothers Osborne, while Chris and Mitchell will join forces on their duet, “At the End of a Bar.” Kane will use the ACMs to debut his brand-new song, “Leave You Alone.”

The ACM Awards air live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on March 7 at 8 p.m. ET. The two-hour show will air uninterrupted on Amazon Prime Video.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.