Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs and Thomas Rhett will headline Stagecoach 2022

Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs and Thomas Rhet have been confirmed as the headliners for next year’s Stagecoach, which will take place in April 2022 in California. Each of the headlining artists will top a bill on one of the event’s three days of music.

Other artists scheduled to perform include Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne, Midland, Cody Johnson, Jordan Davis, Tanya Tucker, Travis Denning and many more.

“There’s nothing like a Stagecoach audience, and now more than ever, I can’t wait to take that stage and be with the fans again,” says Carrie.

“It’s a dream come true to headline the festival in 2022. It will be here before we know it, and I’m already looking forward to seeing y’all there!” adds Luke.

Thomas agrees, commenting “I’ve been looking forward to this for so long! I dreamed about headlining Stagecoach ever since I first played there in 2014. I cannot wait to get back out in the desert in 2022 and play for those fans.”

Additionally, next year’s festival — Stagecoach’s 14th event — will feature a new partnership between YouTube and music event promotions company Goldenvoice, enabling the festival to live stream all three days of music on YouTube.

Stagecoach 2022 is set to take place April 29 — May 1 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Passes go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. PT.

