Carrie Underwood marks 15th anniversary of her 'American Idol' win

Disney Channel/Image Group LAMonday marked 15 years since Carrie Underwood’s American Idol win, and the country superstar marked the anniversary by sharing a video put together by one of her fans.

"WOW, I cannot believe it’s been 15 years since my @americanidol win!!!" Underwood, who beat out runner-up Bo Bice in the season four finale back in 2005, tweeted in a response to the YouTube clip, titled "Happy 15th 'Idol-versary' Carrie."

"It’s been an incredible ride and I couldn’t have made it through without all of you guys!!" added Carrie. "THANK YOU so much for this sweet video!!"

The clip, which starts off with American Idol host Ryan Seacrest announcing her as the season four champ, followed by a montage of Carrie’s fans congratulating her on the anniversary, and sharing touching stories of the impact she’s had on their lives.

Since winning Idol, Underwood, 37, has become one of the show's most successful alumni. Her debut single, "Inside Your Heaven," made her the only country artist to debut at Number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and the only solo country artist in the 2000s to top the Hot 100.

She's also won seven Grammy Awards and has become one of the bestselling female artists of all time.

