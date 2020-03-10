Carrie Underwood on using music to connect: "It’s helpful to know that you’re not alone"

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAFor Carrie Underwood, being open about the series of miscarriages she experienced was liberating.

In a new interview with Parade, Carrie explains how being open about what she was going through was liberating, and also affected the music she was recording at the time.

“The entire time I was making Cry Pretty, I was going through all of that. For a year and a half plus, that was my world, and it felt like some secret I wasn’t supposed to talk about," she explains.

"But that’s what you do as a songwriter, you open your heart in the form of music and you talk about it," she continues. "The response that I’ve received from women, it’s helpful to know that you’re not alone. That they’ve experienced the same things you have.”

Carrie, who released her new book Find Your Path on March 3, is celebrating her 37th birthday today.

