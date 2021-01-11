Carrie Underwood partners with Bodyarmor sports drinks

ABC

Carrie Underwood is expanding her fitness empire.

Carrie has inked a new deal with Bodyarmor sports drinks as the company’s latest endorser. “Hydration is one of the most important things in all that I do. That’s why I’m partnering with @DrinkBODYARMOR LYTE!” Carrie reveals on social media.

Additionally, the powerhouse singer stars in a new advertisement for the drink line alongside Houston Rockets player James Harden. After finishing a round of pull-ups, Carrie takes a swig of Bodyarmor Peach Mango as James asks, “calling it a day, Carrie?” “Oh no, there’s more,” she answers, leading into a series of shots of her on the elliptical, cleaning up her children’s toys around the house and signing copies of her book, Find Your Path.

“More hustle, more grind,” Carrie says, stepping up to the mic with her hair blowing in the wind. The ad concludes with Carrie back in the gym doing sit-ups. “And I should wrap by midnight,” she says, prompting James to reply, “Impressive.”

The ad will make its TV debut tonight during The Bachelor, airing on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

According to the official Bodyarmor website, Carrie’s favorite flavors are Strawberry Lemonade and Tropical Coconut.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.